Wagner Selected Eighth Overall by Magic, Livers Picked by Pistons in NBA Draft

By // Tom Wywrot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN, N.Y. -- University of Michigan men's basketball sophomore guard Franz Wagner was selected by the Orlando Magic in the first round with the eighth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night (July 29) at Barclays Center. Senior guard/forward Isaiah Livers was chosen in the second round (42nd overall) by the Detroit Pistons.

