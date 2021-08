TOKYO, Japan — St. Paul native Sunisa Lee will be in the spotlight for Team USA on Thursday in Tokyo at the women's all-around gymnastics competition. Lee will be one of two Americans in Thursday's final, with 21-year-old Jade Carey stepping in for Simone Biles, who withdrew from the event on Wednesday. Both Lee and Carey are slated to be part of the first rotation of athletes, where they'll compete in vault, uneven bars, balance beam and the floor exercise.