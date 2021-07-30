Cancel
Sports

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce commands 100m heat in 10.84

By NBC Olympics
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time Olympic champ Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, world’s fastest woman alive, takes heat five of the women’s 100m prelims in 10.84 for third-fastest overall; Swiss Del Ponte breaks a national record in second. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

