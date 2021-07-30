Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce commands 100m heat in 10.84

Jamaican sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made an impressive entrance at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday as South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker smashed a long-standing world record in the pool. But the shadow of coronavirus hung over the start of the athletics programme with the Australian team saying three of its members would remain isolated from the rest of the squad "as a precautionary measure" after a scare. As competition got under way without spectators in the 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium because of virus restrictions, Fraser-Pryce successfully launched her bid to become the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in the 100m heats. The Jamaican, champion in 2008 and 2012, shut down with 20 metres remaining and strided over the line for a comfortable victory in 10.84sec.