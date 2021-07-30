Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce commands 100m heat in 10.84

Jamaica's history-chasing Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce safely negotiated the first round of the 100m to start the opening day of the athletics at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Unrelenting high-tempo music, a tinny public address tannoy, strumming cicadas and the odd cry of encouragement from a small group of coaches combined with screamed commentary from excitable Japanese pundits at an otherwise empty Olympic Stadium.
There was not much else audible given there were no spectators at the 68,000-capacity venue because of Covid-19 restrictions in the Japanese capital.
The sole applause athletes received was from the army of local volunteers as they exited the track, masked and with hands washed.
