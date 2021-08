EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers across the country and around the world are facing some challenging times this growing season. In Brazil, farmers have had to deal with another round of frost which has shrunk the corn crop there while in Russia the bad weather has shrunk their grain harvest by almost 10% from a year ago. In the southern U.S. farmers are worried their corn harvest will be delayed and shortened because of continuing heavy rains and states like North Dakota which have been hit by a severe drought this summer now have another problem in their fields—grasshoppers. Farmers in parts of North Dakota say the insects are destroying their pastures and barley crop. One North Dakota farmer reported they have eaten 300 acres of barley right down to the ground. Where he normally gets as many as 3,000 bales of straw, this year he got just 53. Montana farmers are also reporting lost crops because of the grasshoppers which reportedly are moving east.