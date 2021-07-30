Cancel
Homeless

Do I Need to Get Tested for COVID-19 if I'm Vaccinated?

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?. Yes, if you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19. The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated should get tested three to five days after a potential exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms.

