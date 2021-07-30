Cancel
Bucks County, PA

Tornadoes Spur Injuries, Damage in Eastern Pennsylvania

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — At least five people were injured when severe weather struck an auto dealership, homes and other businesses in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down Thursday in Bucks County, including an EF-3 twister that hit in Bensalem and contained top winds of 140 mph. The tornado sent trees falling and debris flying, while thunderous downpours flooded streets and roadways.

