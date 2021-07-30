Cancel
World

New Zealand Introduces Bill to Outlaw LGBT Conversion Therapy

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand introduced on Friday legislation that proposes up to five years in prison for practices intended to change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, known as LGBT conversion therapy. The proposed measures were aimed at ending such practices, which do not work, are...

US News and World Report

Bill Would Ban Discredited Conversion Therapy in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia's capital city have introduced a proposal to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a council liaison to the city’s LGBTQ Working Group, introduced the bill on Monday. Conversion therapy is...
Fox News

UK politician says 'white privilege' divisive, unhelpful term: report

A U.K. politician and member of the nation's equality watchdog is warning that the term "white privilege" was divisive and contributed to an "unhelpful way of looking at society." The Sunday Telegraph reported that Falkner, who serves in the House of Lords, preferred civics lessons over "fretting about one group...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

A needed ban on conversion therapy for kids

Gov. Tim Walz issued his 25th executive order of 2021 (his 171st overall) to bar the practice of conversion therapy on children in Minnesota. Conversion therapy, sometimes called reparative therapy, seeks to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people in service of a worldview that says everyone can and should be made straight.
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: For LGBTQ+ rights to be a reality in Mexico, it is crucial to fight phobias

Cornejo Manzo is a trans political strategist and former public official. She lives in Tijuana. Either I kill myself or they’ll kill me. These are still the only options for a large number of people in Mexico’s LGBTQ+ community. The country is considered to be one of the worst worldwide for violence against queer people.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Andrew Schneider: Banning conversion therapy right move (Opinion)

The city of Charleston has long been a leader in advancing equality for LGBTQ people. Our city was the first in the entire state to adopt a local fairness law — a law which bans discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment, housing and public spaces. Charleston adopted that law back...
The Hill

Half of states now restrict conversion therapy for LGBTQ kids

Half of the states and the District of Columbia now restrict so-called conversion therapy for minors after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed an executive order aimed at protecting LGBTQ youth from the practice last week. The Minnesota order comes nearly eight years after New Jersey and California implemented the...
Refinery29

Conversion Therapy Hurts People. So Why Is It Still Around?

Undaunted by drizzle, a friendly young man in a black T-shirt with ‘Love’ written across it in bold white letters approaches strangers outside the stores occupying anywhere-USA strip mall. Would they like to pray with him? He is Jeffrey McCall, the founder of a movement called Freedom March, seen in the opening scenes of Kristine Stolakis’ debut feature documentary, Pray Away, which is now streaming on Netflix.
PoliticsLas Cruces Sun-News

The LGBTQ+ 'panic defense' is indefensible

It was encouraging to see New Mexico’s politicians show up for Pride last month. Recently, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham even tweeted that this was the “summer of pride.” I love a good celebration, and while that kind of visibility can certainly be helpful, LGBTQ+ New Mexicans need more than people waving rainbow flags. We need protection under the law.
planettransgender.com

“Pray Away” exposes the lies of the conversion therapy movement

Trigger warning Netflix documentary “Pray Way” begins with an “ex-trans” evangelist corrupting shoppers as they leave a supermarket. It is a very disturbing start to the film “Pray Away”. When American documentarian Kristine Stolakis set out to make her debut feature film, she knew she wanted to shine a light...
Axios

New Zealand Human Rights Commission launches housing crisis investigation

New Zealand's Human Rights Commission launched a national inquiry into the country's housing crisis. Why it matters: While NZ is one of the world's wealthiest nations, it's an expensive place to live. Human Rights Commission chief Paul Hunt noted in a statement: "Successive governments have failed New Zealanders," resulting in a "massive human rights failure."
Charleston, WVWTRF

West Virginia city OKs ordinance banning conversion therapy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have approved a proposal to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children. Charleston became the first city in West Virginia to enact such an ordinance Monday night. The ban had been introduced by Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a council...
PoliticsJacksonville Journal Courier

New laws affirm LGBTQ rights

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law four bills advancing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in Illinois. They cover expanded infertility treatment coverage for same-sex couples and women over 35, allow those getting married to choose gender-neutral certificates and those who already are married to have their certificates updated, and repeal a law criminalizing HIV to reduce the stigma surrounding an HIV-positive status.
Worldprimenewsghana.com

Ghana’s anti-LGBT+ bill lands in Parliament on Monday

Ghana’s bill that seeks to criminalise LGBT+ activities and advocacy will reach Parliament for a first reading on Monday, August 2, 2021. One of the champions of the bill, Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, revealed in a Twitter post that the bill has been gazetted to be laid before legislators.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

‘Pray Away’ confronts the painful legacy of gay conversion therapy

Kristine Stolakis’ new documentary, “Pray Away,” is a fascinating, well-crafted and very necessary piece of filmmaking. It is also a harrowing exploration of gay conversion therapy and the deep trauma the “ex-gay” movement continues to cause. The documentary, premiering on Netflix on Tuesday, Aug. 3, looks at the legacy of...
Paste Magazine

Conversion Therapy Doc Pray Away Merely Offers Its Thoughts and Prayers

Despite featuring no murders, no financial scheming and no lurid kidnappings, Pray Away is a misguided true crime documentary. Director Kristine Stolakis’ look at Christian gay conversion therapy, AKA the “pray away the gay” movement, through interviews with those that once led the charge is a painful behind-the-scenes look at one of the cruelest endeavors undertaken by institutionalized homophobia. Increasingly banned around the world, the tortuous psychological process attacks the mind with religious doctrine like Walter Freeman attacked mens’ prefrontal cortices with ice picks and the U.K. government attacked Alan Turing’s hormones with diethylstilbestrol. Pray Away lays bare the evil, the self-loathing people behind it and—to a lesser extent—those who’ve survived it, while all too briefly nodding towards the powerful and inextricable ties between Christianity, capitalism and the ever-radicalizing political right that keep it alive. There is value in the hindsight found in the film, but it’s more often an off-putting test of our empathetic limits filmed as incuriously as possible.

