Street trees in urban areas often are the first connection that communities have to nature. The City is preparing a street tree master plan for the TOD neighborhoods. The purpose of this plan is to identify the range of tree species and locations where new trees should be planted as part of TOD projects. This guide should be used in conjunction with other related documents, such as the Standards for Planting Street Trees, the Honolulu Urban Tree Plan, as well as the neighborhood TOD plans.