Duane Washington Jr. signs a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers

By Connor Lemons
landgrantholyland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite phenomenal performances in the G League Elite Camp and the NBA Combine, Ohio State’s Duane Washington was not drafted during Thursday night’s NBA Draft. After once sitting outside of most media outlets’ top-100 players, Washington’s performance at the pre-draft activities boosted his draft stock to a point where he was included in a few mock drafts by major media outlets.

