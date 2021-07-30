Danville Fire Department Responds to A Structure Fire at 112 Motley Ave.

City of Danville Fire Department issued the following announcement on July 24. Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 112 Motley Ave. shortly before midnight. Units arrived to find a single story residence with moderate smoke showing from the front. The occupant was outside the structure when units arrived. Crews made entry and located a fire in the bedroom. Crews extinguished the fire and contained a small amount of fire that had extended to the attic of the structure.