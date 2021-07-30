Cook County property transfers for Feb. 12-26, 2021

McHenry County Fair: Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, Aug. 4 to 7, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Drive, Woodstock. Livestock shows, agricultural and 4-H exhibits, entertainment tent with live music, carnival rides, and food. On Tuesday, McHenry County Queen Pageant at 5:30 p.m. and Draft Horse Pull at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Illini State Pullers at 1 p.m. for $10-$20, Veterans Salute at 5:30 p.m. and Truck and Tractor Pulls at 6 p.m. On Thursday, Monster Truck Racing League at 7 p.m. for $10. On Friday, professional championship bull riders at 7 p.m. for $10-$20. On Saturday, classic rock band Kansas will perform at 9 p.m., with Femmes of Rock at 8:15 p.m. for $20-$30. On Sunday, demolition derby at 1 and 5:30 p.m., and combine demo at 3:30 p.m., for $10-$20. Season pass $25; daily admission $8 for age 13 or older, $5 for over age 60, veterans with ID, and kids age 6-12. www.mchenrycountyfair.com.