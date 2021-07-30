MN legislature failed to address racial disparities
The 2021 Minnesota legislative session proved to be a bust when it came to advancing racial equity in a state with some of the worst racial and economic disparities in the nation. “This legislative session, most of our racial equity policy and budget bills were not passed or even considered,” said Brett Grant, director of research and policy at Voices for Racial Justice, during a “missed opportunities” press conference.spokesman-recorder.com
