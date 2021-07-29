Cancel
NFL

Darrell Bevell discusses depth at RB, making the group versatile

By James Johnson
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it wasn’t clear before, it’s becoming obvious the Jacksonville Jaguars want to run the ball well when looking at how they treated the running backs group this offseason. Despite already have a power-back who could handle a big load in James Robinson, the Jags signed Urban Meyer’s former running back from Ohio State, Carlos Hyde, in free agency. Afterward, they also spent a first-round pick on the explosive Travis Etienne, who they took 25th overall.

