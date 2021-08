Votto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Mets. Votto crushed a fastball from Stephen Nogosek to dead center field that gave the Reds the lead in the third inning of their 4-3 win over the Mets. It marked the Canadian slugger's first home run since July 3. He now has six hits in his last three games and has seen his average tick up to .262, just five points shy of his season-high .267.