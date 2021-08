The Atlanta Braves tried to mount a late comeback but came up just short falling to the San Diego Padres 3-2 in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Kyle Muller wasn’t his sharpest but he limited the damage and gave the Braves a chance to win. Muller worked around a single and walk in the first, set the side down in order in the second and then worked around back-to-back walks in the third but retired Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado to keep things scoreless.