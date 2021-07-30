Motter’s Two Home Runs, Six RBI Lead Isotopes in Slugfest Victory

Isotopes 13 (31-41), Bees 11 (35-38) – Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. AT THE DISH: After being down 8-0 in the third inning, the Isotopes mounted their third-biggest comeback in team history, defeating the Bees 13-11 … Eight Isotopes recorded a multi-hit game with Greg Bird’s four hits leading the way … The star of the game, however, was once again Taylor Motter who finished the contest 3-for-5 with two home runs, six RBI, four runs scored and a walk. Over his last 12 games, Motter has registered 12 home runs and 23 RBI. Motter’s 23 home runs lead all of Triple-A Baseball … Four Isotopes recorded doubles (Ryan Vilade, Alan Trejo, Motter and Dustin Garneau).