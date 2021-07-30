Cancel
Motter’s Two Home Runs, Six RBI Lead Isotopes in Slugfest Victory

Cover picture for the articleIsotopes 13 (31-41), Bees 11 (35-38) – Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. AT THE DISH: After being down 8-0 in the third inning, the Isotopes mounted their third-biggest comeback in team history, defeating the Bees 13-11 … Eight Isotopes recorded a multi-hit game with Greg Bird’s four hits leading the way … The star of the game, however, was once again Taylor Motter who finished the contest 3-for-5 with two home runs, six RBI, four runs scored and a walk. Over his last 12 games, Motter has registered 12 home runs and 23 RBI. Motter’s 23 home runs lead all of Triple-A Baseball … Four Isotopes recorded doubles (Ryan Vilade, Alan Trejo, Motter and Dustin Garneau).

Justin Lawrence
Taylor Motter
Chris Rusin
Dustin Garneau
MLBKRQE News 13

Trejo goes 4 of 5 at the plate while Motter homers again in Isotopes win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the Salt Lake Bees 10-4 Friday night for their second consecutive victory. Alan Trejo got the Albuquerque Isotopes offense started while his team trailed 2-0 in the first inning against the Salt Lake Bees. The Isotopes would tie the game in the inning and get a run to unlock that tie in the second inning.
MLBABQJournal

Isotopes fall to Bees, 11-10; Motter named Triple-A West Player of the Week

PROBABLES: Bees LHP Packy Naughton (2-2, 5.23) vs. Isotopes RHP Ryan Castellani (2-7, 7.79) MONDAY: Despite two home runs and six RBIs from Greg Bird, Albuquerque fell 11-10 to the Bees at Isotopes Park. Taylor Snyder and Wynton Bernard also went deep for the home team. Bird hit a three-run...
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
Curt Casali called for most bizarre balk you’ll ever see

Did you know a catcher could be called for a balk? Neither did we. Yet that’s what happened in the second inning of Tuesday’s Giants-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, when catcher Curt Casali stopped a rolling ball using his mask. That’s a violation Rule 5.06 (b)(3)(E) which states that a player cannot deliberately touch a pitched ball with his cap, mask or any part of his uniform detached from its proper place on his person.
Isotopes Set Team Record, Motter Ties Another in Game 1 Victory

Isotopes 10 (28-39), Chihuahuas 6 (27-39) – Southwest University Park | El Paso, TX. Albuquerque third baseman Taylor Motter became the eighth Isotope in club history to hit three home runs in one game, going deep in his first three at-bats to lead the Topes to a 10-6 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon.
Isotopes split two with El Paso

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (2-6, 6.13) vs. Chihuahuas TBA. SATURDAY: Taylor Motter became the eighth player in Isotopes history with three homers in a game, all solo shots in a 10-6 victory over host El Paso in the opener of a doubleheader. (Click here for the box score.) Isotope...
Mets blast seven home runs in wild victory over the Reds

The New York Mets overcame four errors and two blown saves to outlast the Cincinnati Reds 15-11 in 11 innings at Great American Ballpark. New York (49-42) hit seven home runs and overcame an early 7-3 deficit. They then watched as Cincinnati (48-46) twice tied the game in the late innings before finally hanging on in the 11th for their second straight win.
McCoy: Trio of home runs, Miley lead Reds past Mets

The Cincinnati Reds did what they were supposed to do offensively against Triple-A Syracuse Mets pitchers Tuesday night in Great American Ball Park. And Wiley Wade Miley furnished the pitching during a 4-3 nerve-wracking victory that ended the Reds’ four-game losing streak. The injury-crushed Mets were forced to call up...
Catfish give up six-run fifth inning, fall to Sliders at home

The Cape Catfish put two runs on the board early in Friday's game against Springfield but ultimately fell to the Sliders after giving up a six-run fifth inning. Catfish pitcher Colten Weber was solid through four innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Then the Sliders caught fire.
Superior Legion Runs Away With Early Lead In Victory

Plover Black Sox fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 7-1 loss to Superior Legion on Saturday. Superior Legion took the lead on a single in the second inning. The Plover Black Sox struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Superior Legion, giving up seven runs. In the...
Home sweet home! Chihuahuas bomb Isotopes 9-4

The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their six-game homestand with a 9-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night. Chihuahuas starter Caleb Boushley allowed only one run in six innings, while striking out seven, his most in a Triple-A game this season. Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-5 with three triples for El...
Sunday Slugfest: Honkers hammer three home runs but fall to Mud Puppies

Ben North, Zach Cole and Otto Grimm all launched home runs, but a disastrous eight-run fourth inning doomed the Honkers in Sunday’s 13-9 loss to the Minnesota Mud Puppies. An Andrew Mckenna run-scoring single and Cole’s 3-run bomb gave Rochester a 4-1 lead in the first inning, but the Mud Puppies used two errors, three walks and four hits to take a commanding 9-4 lead in the fourth inning. William Sturek hit a 3-run home run to really blow the game open right after an error by North extended the inning.

