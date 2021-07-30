Flexible Workspace Industry: Accelerating the Road To Market Recovery
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The last 18 months have been disruptive in many ways, with the constant rise and fall in COVID-19 cases, changing market dynamics and economic uncertainties. This has been a trying period for organizations challenging them to adapt rapidly and strategize business continuity plans on the go. Companies with agility built into their business have been the ones to thrive in this period.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0