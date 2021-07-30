Double duty is not always best

Shaving is an important part of grooming for everyone, but specifically for men with facial hair. There are so many options when it comes to shaving, that it can be very difficult to choose which one is the best for you. When it comes to simplicity, a safety razor is an iconic and easy way to go for shaving facial hair. Even though it can take some time to get used to shaving this way, most love it once they get the hang of it. However, it can be a challenge to find the best replacement blades. This is why we’ve made a list of the 3 best double edge razor blades of 2021. There are an insane amount of options out there, and we’ve found the best 3, which buyers swear by. We know you’ll find the right one for you within this list.