Danville, IL

Danville Library to Host Kai Con Extravaganza

By Bill Pickett
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Danville Public Library will be hosting a Kai Con Extravaganza on August 6th and 7th. It is being described as a celebration of all things Karate Kid and Cobra Kai. ‘’It’s a fun and educational event inspired by the martial arts and pop culture entertainment such as the Karate Kid movies, Cobra Kai series on Netflix, and everybody’s favorite live-action, martial arts reptiles,’’ says Jennifer Hess, Executive Director of the Danville Public Library. ‘’We’ve taken elements from each of these franchises to inspire educational demonstrations, crafting, and games. It’s an event for the whole family,’’ added Hess.

