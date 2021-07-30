Cancel
Austin Reaves' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

Cover picture for the articleComing off a star-making 2020-21 season at the University of Oklahoma, Austin Reaves will begin his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Austin Reaves. Position: SG. Height: 6'6" Pro...

NBAOklahoma Daily

NBA Draft 2021: Former OU guard Austin Reaves signed by Los Angeles Lakers

Former Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves was signed to a two-way contract by the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The 23-year-old averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 25 games last season. A 2020-21 All-Big 12 team selection,...
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves agree to Lakers deals

TOKYO — Left without a pick in theNBA draft after using it to help land Russell Westbrook, the Lakers added three high-profile undrafted free agents in the moments after. Guards Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves reportedly agreed to two-way contracts with the team. The Lakers also agreed to a training camp deal with guard Mac McClung.
NBAKait 8

Austin Reaves & Moses Moody expected to be selected in NBA Draft

A couple players with Natural State connections are expected to be selected this week in the NBA Draft. Austin Reaves competed in the NBA Draft Combine last month. The Cedar Ridge alum is projected as a 2nd round pick. Reaves earned AP All-American and All-Big 12 honors this past season. He’s the first player in Oklahoma history to lead the team in scoring, assists, and rebounds in the same season. Reaves has competed in several pre-draft workouts.
NBAPosted by
AllSooners

Former OU Star Austin Reaves Signs Free Agent Deal With the Lakers

Austin Reaves has a new home. After waiting throughout the 2021 NBA Draft to hear his named called, Reaves signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. In his final year for the Sooners last year, Reaves averaged 18.3 points per game, knocking down 30.5 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. The jumbo guard also pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game and dished out 4.6 assists per game.
NBAchatsports.com

Austin Reaves, Joel Ayayi reportedly turned down chance to be drafted so they could sign two-way contracts with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a pair of new players on two-way contracts this season, as Devontae Cacok and Kostas Antetokounmpo will no longer fill those roles after two years with the team. After the 2021 NBA Draft, the front office quickly added undrafted free agents Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi, who were ranked by ESPN as the second and third-best undrafted players available.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Profile: Austin Reaves

The Charlotte Hornets own their own first-round pick and are owed second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Over the next couple of months, leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, Swarm & Sting will take a look at prospects hoping to hear their name called on draft night.
