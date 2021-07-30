Sharon Kennedy: The Clang of Dishes
I reached for a soup bowl the other day and as one dish clanged against the other, I had a flashback to my youth. I don’t know why that simple sound brought memories, but it did. We didn’t have cupboards like people have today. There were no neat rows of maple cabinets nailed to the walls above the counters because there were no counters, and cupboards situated on the floor were unheard of. We had one cupboard painted white. In a previous column, I mentioned it contained our dishes and condiments that did not require refrigeration.www.sooeveningnews.com
