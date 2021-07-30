Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Sharon Kennedy: The Clang of Dishes

Marie Evening News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI reached for a soup bowl the other day and as one dish clanged against the other, I had a flashback to my youth. I don’t know why that simple sound brought memories, but it did. We didn’t have cupboards like people have today. There were no neat rows of maple cabinets nailed to the walls above the counters because there were no counters, and cupboards situated on the floor were unheard of. We had one cupboard painted white. In a previous column, I mentioned it contained our dishes and condiments that did not require refrigeration.

www.sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clang#Mobile Home#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesTimes Gazette

In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! In the kitchen this week my friend gave me some zucchini so I decided to make zucchini bread. I found a recipe that called for pineapple. I was thinking that sounded so good, so I took the recipe and made it my own. I always add and take away...
Addison, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New Recommended Dishes

Tired of the same old lunch and dinner options? Sometimes we can get stuck in a rut of ordering the same things (despite Addison having over 180 restaurants!), so luckily, our favorite restaurants offer seasonal dishes to switch things up. Here are a few of the best on the menu right now – but be sure to order quickly before they’re sold out!
Food & DrinksTheInterMountain.com

Heavenly Dishes

When we travel, we know what kind of cuisine we are going to get in some states — or parts of states, anyway. We know we’re going to get good barbecue in Kansas City, fantastic gumbo and po-boys in Louisiana, good clam chowder in Boston … but travelers to West Virginia may have a mystery on their hands.
TrendHunter.com

Maple-Topped Chicken Dishes

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is bringing sweet and savory together in a tasty new way by serving up a new Chicken and Waffles with a side of Creamy Maple Sauce. With its new Chicken and Waffles dish, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken aims to offer customers a taste of Southern comfort food. The new dish consists of two of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken breast strips, along with a perfectly toasted Belgian waffle that's crispy on the outside, but light and fluffy on the inside. The waffle also boasts a sweet coating and flavor burst crystals, which pairs perfectly with a side of the brand's proprietary Creamy Maple Sauce.
GardeningL'Observateur

The Rose of Sharon is back!

At last, one of my favorite heirloom shrubs is finding its rightful place in the sun, just in the nick of time. I rarely feature individual plants in my columns, mostly because my savvy garden expert friend Gary Bachman, MSU Extension Service’s popular Extension home garden horticulturist, covers exciting plants superbly in his weekly Southern Gardener newpaper columns, radio and TV spots, and live forums (subscribe to them free online at MSUCARES.com).
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Man buries vodka on festival grounds 3 weeks prior

Some call him a scammer, others say he's a genius. A man attending Lollapalooza this past week didn't want to pay for overpriced cocktails so he devised a plan to smuggle in his own drinks. Three weeks before the multi-day music fest, a guy (who wants to remain anonymous) entered...
Ponchatoula, LAHammond Daily Star

Sharon Walker

Educator Sharon Walker received a “random act of kindness” the other day as she stood in the checkout line at the Ponchatoula Walmart store to buy items for a school supplies give-away event. A woman ahead of her in line handed her $50. She said she just wanted to do...
Weems, VARappahannock Record

Homecoming slated at Sharon

Sharon Baptist Church, 1413 Lumberlost Road, Weems, will host homecoming at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 1. The guest minister will be Apostle Dr. Steven Forrest of Kingdom Covenant Ministries, Cobbs Creek. He will be accompanied by his congregation. Music will be provided by…. There’s more to this story,. and many...
Shoppingnewmexiconomad.com

Dish Towel | Muertos Balloon

Description Vendor Reviews (0) The Muertos Balloon dish towel features sugar skull camping in New Mexico, with the omni-present hot air balloon in the background. The dish towel is a pre-washed, 100% cotton, flour sack dish towel, measuring approximately 30″x 30.”. I silk screen the designs with eco-friendly, water-based ink...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The dish on CLT Burger Week

Have you ever wondered which Charlotte restaurants serve up the best burgers in town?. There’s a great way to find out — starting Friday and continuing through Aug. 15, more than a dozen restaurants will offer specialty burgers for $6 during the 6th annual CLT Burger Week. [ ALSO READ:...
ReligionDeSoto Times Today

In the shadows

Serving others is the most underrated and unappreciated role I know, but in this world gone crazy, serving others is important. I had to learn this lesson while serving as a deacon in a church. The senior pastor was interviewing a candidate for the role of a music pastor. Part...
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Thirst No More

Because I write young adult fiction, I’m acquainted with the ever evolving slang, yet rarely use the jargon because it tends to age a novel. About ten years ago, kids were dropping the word thirsty on things or people they were mad desperate for and would do anything to attain.
PetsLogan Banner

Dawn Reed: A double-minded horse ride

Jesus’ brother, James, wrote of being double-minded in James 1:6-8: “But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. That person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord. Such a person is double-minded and unstable in all they do.”
Theater & DanceMarie Evening News

King Arthur to rule DeTour stage in 'Camelot'

DETOUR — The Eastern Upper Peninsula Fine Arts Council will present Lerner and Loewe's “Camelot” this weekend at DeTour Area School's Performance Center. This production marks the return to the stage by Dan Harris of Sault Ste. Marie to play the role of Sir Pellinore. Harris last appeared in DeTour as Uncle Max in the DeTour Village Players 2011 production of “The Sound of Music.” Lyle Juracek, from the University of Iowa, also returns for his 10th season as music director and accompanist.
GardeningOrange Leader

Rose of Sharon is back

At last, one of my favorite heirloom shrubs is finding its rightful place in the sun, just in the nick of time. I rarely feature individual plants in my columns, mostly because my savvy garden expert friend Gary Bachman, MSU Extension Service’s popular Extension home garden horticulturist, covers exciting plants superbly in his weekly Southern Gardener newpaper columns, radio and TV spots, and live forums (subscribe to them free online at MSUCARES.com).
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

40 Kennedy Dr , #40

Welcome to Adams Condominiums, located right around the corner from the center of Chelmsford. Totally redone this home is move in ready and offers all conveniences such as easy highway access, walking trails, playgrounds and many other activities. This condominium community is beautiful and quiet. The townhome has two large bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and attic access for additional storage. Nice hallway with brand new stairway. Lovely living room and dining room combination with a half bath on the first floor.. Kitchen is conveniently located off the dining room and offers an abundance of cabinet space. Washer and Dryer is tucked away in a closet with brand new furnace and hot water heater. Outside the back door is your private patio where you can grill until your heart is content. Landscaping creates a space of serenity. Seller to find suitable housing. Seller will consider leaseback.
Lifestylenewmexiconomad.com

Dish Towel | Chile Ristra

Description Vendor Reviews (0) The chile ristra dish towel is a pre-washed, 100% cotton, flour sack dish towel. The towel is approximately 29″x 29.” I silk screen the designs with eco-friendly, water-based ink for soft, lint-free usage. The original art work is a knife-cut image. Chile ristras are a staple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy