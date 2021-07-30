Sharon Kennedy: The Clang of Dishes

Welcome to Adams Condominiums, located right around the corner from the center of Chelmsford. Totally redone this home is move in ready and offers all conveniences such as easy highway access, walking trails, playgrounds and many other activities. This condominium community is beautiful and quiet. The townhome has two large bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and attic access for additional storage. Nice hallway with brand new stairway. Lovely living room and dining room combination with a half bath on the first floor.. Kitchen is conveniently located off the dining room and offers an abundance of cabinet space. Washer and Dryer is tucked away in a closet with brand new furnace and hot water heater. Outside the back door is your private patio where you can grill until your heart is content. Landscaping creates a space of serenity. Seller to find suitable housing. Seller will consider leaseback.