Hunt sets fall tryout times

The resurgent Falcon volleyball team, fresh off a 3-set sweep of Santa Rosa last Friday, played host to Big 8 #3 and NorCal #9 Delta College on Wednesday night and gave the Mustangs a genuine scare. Although the Falcons lost the match 3-1, they were leading late in the 4th set (after having won set #3) and had the Mustangs on their heels. But Delta righted the ship and the Mustangs pulled ahead to win the set and the match, 25-20. Regardless, the obvious improvements shown by the Falcons, especially on defense, were a testament to the hard work they've put in over the last part of the season.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO