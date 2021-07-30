ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Hunt sets fall tryout times

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2021-07-30

Hunt High athletic director Jon Smith announces tryouts for the...

restorationnewsmedia.com

chatsports.com

Owls Fall In Five Sets Again, this Time to Memphis

PHILADELPHIA – For the second consecutive match, the Temple volleyball team dropped a five-set heartbreaker (25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 8-15), this time to the Memphis Tigers (12-14, 5-9 AAC) at home in McGonigle Hall on Friday night. In as many matches, it was also the fifth time that graduate student...
SPORTS
Sun-Journal

Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club

REGION — On Youth day Saturday, Oct. 23, Alex Grimaldi downed a nice 146.6-pound six-point buck. Opening day was soggy seeing only two members bagging their deer. Chris Newcomb got a 70-pound doe and George Newcomb III downed a nice 140-pound doe. Congratulations to the three that bagged their deer.
HOBBIES
flcfalcons.com

Falcons fall to Delta in 3 sets

The resurgent Falcon volleyball team, fresh off a 3-set sweep of Santa Rosa last Friday, played host to Big 8 #3 and NorCal #9 Delta College on Wednesday night and gave the Mustangs a genuine scare. Although the Falcons lost the match 3-1, they were leading late in the 4th set (after having won set #3) and had the Mustangs on their heels. But Delta righted the ship and the Mustangs pulled ahead to win the set and the match, 25-20. Regardless, the obvious improvements shown by the Falcons, especially on defense, were a testament to the hard work they've put in over the last part of the season.
SANTA ROSA, CA
3ten.org

Carpe Diem Fall 2021 Scavenger Hunt!

Hey DHS Students! You have a chance to win a Chick-fil-A gift card just by reading the 2021 Fall Issue of Carpe Diem that you received in your Advisement (extra copies in the library). Go to this link to access the form where you fill in your answers. The person...
LIFESTYLE
Durant Daily Democrat

SE fall commencement set for December

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will hold two Fall Commencement ceremonies in December. On Friday, December 10, at 6 p.m., a ceremony will be held for graduate students (master's ….
COLLEGES
freelandathletics.com

High School Girls Basketball Tryouts

Our high school girl's basketball program will start tryouts on Monday, November 8, 2021. The freshman and JV players will have practices/tryouts running from 3:00-5:00 pm in the high school gym. Varsity players will then run from 6:30-8:30 pm. All athletes must be registered on www.planeths.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Record-Herald

MT fall play set for this weekend

The Miami Trace Dramatic Arts Department is proud to present this year’s fall play, “One Stoplight Town,” by Tracy Wells. The three performances will be held Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at Miami Trace High School in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be on sale at the door for $5 each.
THEATER & DANCE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Fike rakes in QCC tennis awards

The Fike High girls tennis team enjoyed an excellent 2021 season, finishing 14-0 in 3-A Quad County ...
TENNIS
restorationnewsmedia.com

JUNIOR VARSITY RESULT: Knights shoot past DASH 47-25

Boys basketball teams from Greenfield and DASH were having a bad case of the Mondays with the score ...
BASKETBALL
restorationnewsmedia.com

JUNIOR VARSITY ROUNDUP: WCA boys rout Pungo Christian

Many people would call Tuesday their least favorite day of the week. Wilson Christian's high school ...
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Area Calendar, Nov. 17-18

Wednesday, November 17 College Women's Basketball Shaw at Barton, 5 p.m. Thursday, November 18 High...
COLLEGE SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

CCS enters 2021-22 with new coaches, new direction

As Community Christian School's basketball teams embark on a new season, they'll be heading in a new...
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Panthers hope Newton can provide same jolt as a starter

CHARLOTTE — Cam Newton proved he can provide the Carolina Panthers with a jolt off the bench playing...
NFL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Wolverines relying on experience for improvement

RALEIGH — Wakefield's boys basketball team finished second in the NAC 6 conference and missed the st...
RALEIGH, NC
NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Falls To Rider In Five Sets

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. – Niagara (13-14, 10-8 MAAC) fell to Rider (17-11, 14-4 MAAC), 3-2 (26-24, 25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 7-15), in its final match of the regular season on Sunday. Match Recap. First Set. The Broncs went on an 8-3 run to open the set before NU earned three straight points...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
restorationnewsmedia.com

Explosion Blue claim U18/U19 Girls Kepner Cup title

Timing was everything for the Explosion Blue girls who took their place in Wilson Youth Soccer Association history with a Kepner Presidents State Cup title
SOCCER

