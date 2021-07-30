Grading the Denver Nuggets’ Nah’Shon Hyland pick

Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland didn’t get a chance to show what he could do in the NCAA Tournament. If he had, he believes he would have climbed the NBA draft board. Scouts didn’t get to see Hyland play during March Madness because Virginia Commonwealth had to forfeit its first-round game due to COVID-19 issues within the team, but the Denver Nuggets saw enough to select the guard with the 26th pick of the NBA draft on Thursday night and add some young depth to their backcourt.