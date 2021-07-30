Grading the Denver Nuggets’ Nah’Shon Hyland pick
With the 26th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets select… Nah’Shon Lee “Bones” Hyland, Shooting Guard, Virginia Commonwealth University. The 6’3.5” & 169 pound guard made some noise during his two college seasons and took a big jump during his sophomore season when he became the full-time starter. With a gap in the guard rotation and the potential for Will Barton to be going elsewhere this offseason, the team needed a player that could score added into the mix.www.denverstiffs.com
