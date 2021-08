If your schedule is packed with bachelorette parties, bridal showers, and the like — what to wear to weddings is at the top of mind. Ceremonies and receptions can be held all over: at banquet halls, churches, backyards, and even at the beach. When it comes to these oceanside affairs, it’s important to look for beach wedding guest dresses that are both breathable and comfortable while you bask in the sunshine. (That is, if the weather forecast is looking pleasant and dry.) Unlike the dress options for black-tie weddings, for parties held on sand you can opt for more casual, laid-back resort pieces.