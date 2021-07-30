Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

What does the Grant of Rights mean for the ACC?

By The Clemson Insider
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutgoing Florida State President, John Thrasher, feels Clemson and Florida State have to be prepared for what is next in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics. The FSU President told the Tallahassee Democrat on Thursday he is concerned about the Seminoles’ future. And though he wants to stay in the ACC, he thinks it would be wise that his school be prepared not to be left behind in light of the news that Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Clemson#Acc#Democrat#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
FSU
News Break
Sports
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico seeks $10 bln in damages from gun makers in U.S. lawsuit

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of negligent business practices that generated illegal arms trafficking which led to deaths in Mexico. The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson(SWBI.O); Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin 'grateful to be able to represent my country'

American sprinters Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad finished 1-2 in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. McLaughlin came from behind to run down Muhammad after the very last hurdle. She clocked in at 51.46 – breaking a world record. Muhammad finished with a 51.58, which also broke the original world record but finished behind the 21-year-old New Jersey native.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Comments / 0

Community Policy