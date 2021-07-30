What does the Grant of Rights mean for the ACC?

Outgoing Florida State President, John Thrasher, feels Clemson and Florida State have to be prepared for what is next in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics. The FSU President told the Tallahassee Democrat on Thursday he is concerned about the Seminoles’ future. And though he wants to stay in the ACC, he thinks it would be wise that his school be prepared not to be left behind in light of the news that Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC.