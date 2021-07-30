Dubuque Leisure Services Department Moves Services to Ruby Sutton Building

The City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department has relocated all in-person services to the Ruby Sutton Building at 1157 Central Ave., also home to the Multicultural Family Center. Hours of operation are 9 AM-6 PM, Monday – Thursday, and 9 AM-5 PM, Friday. Residents can visit this location to receive assistance with program registration, pavilion rentals, and more. Leisure services staff are available through the north entrance near 12th Street.