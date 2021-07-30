Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Leisure Services Department Moves Services to Ruby Sutton Building

By Julien's Journal
juliensjournal.com
 5 days ago

The City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department has relocated all in-person services to the Ruby Sutton Building at 1157 Central Ave., also home to the Multicultural Family Center. Hours of operation are 9 AM-6 PM, Monday – Thursday, and 9 AM-5 PM, Friday. Residents can visit this location to receive assistance with program registration, pavilion rentals, and more. Leisure services staff are available through the north entrance near 12th Street.

juliensjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure#The Ruby Sutton Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 bln in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supplied what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy