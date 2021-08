The Golden State Warriors have always been rewarded for their ambition. The basketball world dismissed the idea that they could sign Kevin Durant … until they did it. They acquired D'Angelo Russell purely for the purpose of later trading him, and in the process managed to acquire not only a future lottery pick from Minnesota, but a valuable reclamation project in Andrew Wiggins as well. The Warriors routinely take risks in the name of maximizing their possible reward. It has largely worked out for them. The Warriors have never let "good" become the enemy of "great."