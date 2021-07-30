Local youth scouting groups find ways to buck national trend of membership declines

Boy Scouts in Troop 142 of Decatur experience railroad building work during a recent trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. [COURTESY PHOTO]

Membership declines that youth scouting organizations have experienced nationally since the start of last year have not been as severe locally, and a Girl Scout troop and Boy Scout troop in Morgan County have experienced steady membership despite challenges from the pandemic.

“Our troop’s doing fairly good as far as attendance,” said Bryant Fisher, scoutmaster for Troop 142 in Decatur. “We just had another boy join (Monday) night.”

Angela Patterson of Danville, who leads sixth to 12th grade Girl Scout Troop 10067 in Morgan County, said her group has shown similar resilience.

“I actually just had three new girls join about two months ago,” Patterson said.

The situation has been more bleak for scouting organizations across the country. The Boy Scouts of America was down to 1.12 million members nationally this year in its Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA programs, a 43% plunge from its 1.97 million members in 2019, The Associated Press reported. The Girl Scouts of the USA’s national membership dropped 30% from 1.4 million in 2019 to about 1 million in 2020, according to the AP.

---

Boy Scouts of America

Fisher said all his scouts as well as parent leaders have remained in Troop 142, and the membership has enjoyed several camps since returning to in-person activities. The troop returned July 19 from a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico, organized by Troop 236 of Athens.

“Between the 95 miles of hiking we did, the boys got to experience what it’d be like to actually lay railroad ties and put a railroad rail down, then they got to experience mountain biking on a real mountain unlike what we have around here,” Fisher said. “Mostly they got to experience being out in nature for 10 straight days working together as a team.”

Fisher said his troop, based at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, has numbered a consistent 20 scouts and six adult leaders including himself over the past three years. He said the troop has welcomed in four boys since it began camps and other activities in the spring. The additions came even though the troop hasn’t been able to hold recruitment events.

“I know our council has sent out an email where they’re going to start these (recruiting events) up this fall when school starts back,” Fisher said. “When we do activities, like Eagle Scout projects, we always try to have the scouts wear … class B uniforms which have our troop name and logo on it. That way, their friends can see them.”

While often focused on getting younger children in the kindergarten through fifth grade age range into Cub Scouts, recruitment events can draw in older scouts as well interested in pursuing Scouts BSA, the organization’s units for 11–17-year-old boys and girls, Fisher said. Getting either age group involved has been a challenge, though without the ability to send flyers home through the classroom.

“For one thing, a lot of (flyers) weren’t being taken home because (kids) weren’t there to get them,” Fisher said. “Two, the parents weren’t really big about going to a meeting to see about new things while COVID was happening.”

Boy Scouts of America counts its membership annually on Dec. 31, and at the end of 2020 the organization’s Greater Alabama Council recorded 590 scouts in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties, down from 693 in December 2019, according to Nathan Dutson, council director of field service. In December 2018, the council recorded 693 youth.

Dutson said 37% of the decline between 2019 and 2020 in the three counties resulted from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints severing ties to the Boy Scouts in favor of launching its own youth organization, and he said the remainder was caused by the pandemic because of factors like the loss of outreach through schools.

“Through partnerships with the local elementary schools our organization historically recruits an average of 148 youth each fall,” Dutson said. “Despite these difficulties our local scouting volunteers rose to the occasion and were able to recruit 108 new youth into our program.”

Brian Taylor, charter organization representative for Morgan County troops, said community assistance has played a key role in allowing Troop 142 to meet regularly throughout the pandemic, and four scouts have earned Eagle rank this year because of continued participation in scouting.

“As we moved into the winter, … it became difficult to meet in person at the church facility due to the number of people who would be coming through the doors throughout the week,” Taylor said. “The Elks Lodge of Decatur opened their doors to allow us to continue meeting in person and still remain socially distanced and safe. We have been very fortunate to be in an area where we are able to keep our momentum moving forward.”

Fisher said he’s optimistic about renewed interest among youth in joining Scouts BSA as pandemic restrictions continue to be eased.

“Our troop tries to stay active as far as going on campouts and doing activities,” he said. “As other troops are doing the same thing and those kids go back to school and they talk about what they did during the summer, I’m hoping that drums up interest among their friends.”

---

Girl Scouts of the USA

Patterson says Girl Scout Troop 10067 includes 10 scouts and seven parent leaders. While her scouts are middle and high school students, she said the troop has retained all but one of its members since the pandemic first impacted north Alabama in March 2020.

Patterson gave the council praise for adapting quickly to virtual programs, including recruitment events over Zoom and a Roku TV channel produced independent of the national Girl Scouts organization.

“I think at one point they were doing four or five (recruitments) a week,” Patterson said.

Troop 10067 recently hosted an in-person recruitment event at the Church at Stone River that Patterson said she considered a great success in attendance figures. She said it’s uncommon to see recruitment for scouts above the fifth grade level, and her troop’s hope was to get the word out that any girl in grade school can enroll in the organization.

“We had 12 girls show up for it, so that was actually pretty decent for a recruitment event on a weeknight,” Patterson said. “My youngest daughter, (Veronica), helped run it. She wanted to go so she could show the girls it’s not little girls in Girl Scouts.”

Veronica, 15, has been a Girl Scout for 11 years and said she and her sister are among the only scouts at Danville High, which is a situation she wants to help change — even if being the only two scouts in the school makes them popular during Girl Scout cookie season.

“I help at a lot of recruitments because people normally think Girl Scouts is for for littles; they see the Daisies (in kindergarten and first grade) in the little blue vests and they don’t see anyone in the tan vests,” Veronica said. “I just want to be there to say, ‘Hey, I’m a freshman and I’m a Girl Scout.’”

Girl Scouts in other areas of the nation made headlines earlier this year for having excess cookies left after the annual sales, but Angela said this was one area her troop and others in the region excelled in because of steadfast membership.

“We only sold cookies in person for two weeks, and we sold out twice,” she said. “We sold more cookies than we have ever sold before, like a thousand packages more than we sold last year.”

Angela credited their success to the ability for customers to select contactless delivery to their homes when ordering as well as the timing of cookie season.

“Last year when everything shut down, one of the last normal things that happened was Girl Scout cookies,” Angela said. “I really do think that kind of took people back to their safe place.”

During the 2020 year, which spanned from fall 2019 to spring 2020, Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone Girl Scout troops totaled 667 scouts and 256 adults, according to Allie Hulcher, communications manager for the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama.

The counties in the 2021 year have witnessed a 16% decrease in scouts at 560 youth and a 19% drop in adult leaders as of July 7, but Hulcher said current numbers are higher than those in the 2019 year.

“We’ve really been rebounding, … we’re coming back,” she said.

Karen Peterlin, CEO of the council, attributed losses in scouts to health concerns from parents as well as the inability to host events with schools and churches.

“In March 2020, we were headed for the absolute best year we thought we would ever have and then the wheels came off the bus,” Peterlin said.

Councilwide, Hulcher said, 61.3% of Girl Scouts have already renewed membership dues for the upcoming 2022 year ahead of recruitment. Angela said she was pleased to hear the news as she sees a bright future ahead among the scouts in Troop 10067, and she said most scouts in her troop have renewed.

“It was a higher number than I thought it would be,” Angela said. “Watching these girls in just my troop grow and change and evolve into these leaders, they’re going to be some amazing changers coming up pretty soon.”