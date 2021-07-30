Cancel
Limestone County, AL

Limestone County schools talking football

By David Elwell Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago
Buy Now Limestone County Schools held a football media day at Athens Recreation Center on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

ATHENS — If the temperature outside feels like it is in triple digits, then it must be time to talk about high school football.

That’s exactly what the six Limestone County schools did Thursday with Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse hosting the system’s first media day at the Athens Recreation Center.

Practice officially begins Monday across the state. The season kicks off August 19.

“It’s a new year and a new season with a new team and new faces,” West Limestone head coach Shelby Davis said. “We’re ready to go at it each week and compete.”

West Limestone (11-2) was the talk of the county last season with the Class 4A, Region 8 championship and run to the third round of the playoffs.

East Limestone (6-4) and Tanner (6-5) also advanced to the playoffs. They both suffered first round losses, but return key players that should have them in contention to return this season.

One of the big games on East Limestone’s schedule is a visit by Russellville. The Indians and Golden Tigers decided the Class 5A, Region 8 in the eighth game last season at Russellville with the home team taking a 35-19 win.

“That game left a bad taste in our mouth,” East Limestone coach Jeff Pugh said. “We didn’t play well and we’re looking forward to them coming to our place this season.”

Tanner head coach Oscar Bonds and Clements’ Michael Parker are both back for their fourth season at their schools.

Ardmore and Elkmont have new head coaches. Jonathan Snider comes to Ardmore from the coaching staff at Athens. Michael Pendergrast comes to Elkmont from Lee.

Here’s a look at each team:

East Limestone (6-4 last year): Pugh (90-73) is starting his 16th year leading the Indians. After opening last season with a 21-0 loss to eventual 2A state champion Mars Hill, East won six in a row. The Indians then lost a showdown with Russellville, 35-19, for the Class 5A, Region 8 championship. East lost to Parker, 35-21, in the first round of the playoffs. The Indians open the season at Rogers on Aug. 20.

Ardmore (5-5): Snider, the former Athens defensive coordinator, takes over from P.J. Wright, who left to become head coach at Saint Clair County. The Tigers were 11-19 in Wright’s three seasons. Last season they won four of their first five only to lose four of their last five to miss the playoffs. The Tigers open the season Aug. 20 at home vs. Tanner.

West Limestone (11-2): Davis (20-13) starts his fourth season with the Wildcats. In his first three seasons, West almost doubled its win total each year with three in 2018, six in 2019 and 11 last year. The Wildcats advanced to the third round of the playoffs with wins over Hamilton and Good Hope before falling to Gordo. West set a school record with 447 points. The Wildcats open the season Aug. 26 at Clements.

Clements (3-7): Parker (13-19) is back for his fourth season. After making the playoffs in 2019, the Colts missed it last season when a tiebreaker and a forfeit knocked them out of a three-way log jam with Phil Campbell and Colbert Heights. The Colts host Wilson Aug. 19.

Elkmont (1-9): Perdergrast comes to direct the Red Devils after serving as an assistant at Austin and Lee. Elkmont has won just seven games over the last six seasons and one of those wins was a forfeit. Last year’s team allowed a school record 587 points. The Red Devils open the season Aug. 20 at Randolph.

Tanner (6-5): Bonds (8-23) begins his fourth season leading the Rattlers. After two seasons with 1-9 records, Tanner made it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Expectations are high after last year’s team featured a lot of young talent that returns this season. The Rattlers visit Ardmore for the season opener on Aug. 20.

