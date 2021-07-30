Cancel
China: Foreign journalists covering flood disaster harassed

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], July 30 (ANI): The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the attacks on foreign journalists in China and urges authorities to ensure that journalists can report safely and independently. An IFJ release said foreign journalists reporting on the recent floods in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province...

