Car activities for a long drive

Flooding can occur when you least expect it to, and while you should avoid driving in floods at all costs, sometimes the surprise nature of these events can leave us with little choice. Unpredictable weather can put you in a dangerous spot really quickly, especially when you're in your car. It's therefore important to know what to do when you find yourself on a flooded road, whether the water is rushing by or just stagnant. Let's look at how you can best protect your car, yourself, and your passengers.