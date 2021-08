Huawei’s presence in the smartphone market has come under question several times since the imposition of trade sanctions by the United States. Limitations on 5G capability enabled by imported components have also resulted in lower sales within China. But the launch of the Mate 40 Series in the global market and the trade licenses granted to Sony, Omnivision, and even Qualcomm have provided some respite. Although this period of difficulty is not over, the brand seems prepared to globally launch the teased P50 Series near the end of this month.