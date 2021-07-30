PBL launches new digital experience on the potential of landscape restoration to address global sustainability challenges

During a recent visit to one of the world’s truly great companies, the extraordinary efforts underway to not only welcome employees back to the office really hit me in ways I had previously failed to fully appreciate. This global technology leader had always been known as one of the best places to work because of its amenities, but with continued uncertainty about employee willingness to actually return to the office foodservice and facilities professionals knew they needed to up their already world class game to create an even more spectacular workplace environment, employee experiences.