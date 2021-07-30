PBL launches new digital experience on the potential of landscape restoration to address global sustainability challenges
Nature-based solutions (NbS) include land restoration actions such as agroforestry, grassland and grazing management, conservation agriculture, etc. that help to protect, restore and/or sustainably manage ecosystems. NbS are now receiving increased attention in the policy space owing to their potential to deliver a multitude of environmental and human well-being benefits and thereby help address many global sustainable development challenges simultaneously.www.globallandscapesforum.org
