PBL launches new digital experience on the potential of landscape restoration to address global sustainability challenges

globallandscapesforum.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature-based solutions (NbS) include land restoration actions such as agroforestry, grassland and grazing management, conservation agriculture, etc. that help to protect, restore and/or sustainably manage ecosystems. NbS are now receiving increased attention in the policy space owing to their potential to deliver a multitude of environmental and human well-being benefits and thereby help address many global sustainable development challenges simultaneously.

www.globallandscapesforum.org

EnvironmentCIO

Fueled by Innovation, Sustainability Moves Back to the Forefront

As the global pandemic gradually winds down, carbon emissions are again on the increase and sustainability is moving back to the forefront as a global concern. While data centers have played a pivotal role providing the digital infrastructure for the emerging global economy, digital transformation continues to increase the power required for today’s modern data center.
Softwaremartechseries.com

NICE Transforms Digital Customer Experience with Launch of CXone SmartAssist the Industry’s Most Advanced Conversational AI Solution, Powered by Amelia

Revolutionary digital Employee and Consumer Conversational AI solution delivers personalized intelligent self-service and accelerates time-to-value. NICE announced the launch of CXone SmartAssist powered by Amelia, the industry’s leading Conversational AI solution for customer service, to improve conversations across the customer experience (CX) journey. Pairing NICE CXone’s advanced analytical capabilities, and extensive data and knowledge, with Amelia’s Conversational AI technology will allow organizations to build and deploy smarter, more effective intelligent self-service, with full flexibility, scalability and rapid innovations.
EconomyEntrepreneur

To Address The MENA Region's Most Pressing Issues, Startups And Their Larger Business Counterparts Need To Come Together

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In 2019, the UAE Ministry of Economy revealed that 95% of the country’s private sector were SMEs or startups. With an estimated economic contribution of 40% of GDP, these smaller enterprises employ 42% of the workforce, and they routinely bring the exact kind of innovations needed for a sustainable future.
EconomyPosted by
Total Food Service

Acute Attention to the Sustainable Employee Experience

During a recent visit to one of the world’s truly great companies, the extraordinary efforts underway to not only welcome employees back to the office really hit me in ways I had previously failed to fully appreciate. This global technology leader had always been known as one of the best places to work because of its amenities, but with continued uncertainty about employee willingness to actually return to the office foodservice and facilities professionals knew they needed to up their already world class game to create an even more spectacular workplace environment, employee experiences.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Leadership, Innovation, Sustainability: Trina Solar Publishes Its 2019-2020 CSR Report

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has recently published its 2019-20 report on corporate social responsibility. The report, covering two years, is highly comprehensive, prepared in line with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards 2018 issued by the Global Sustainability Standards Board. It details the company's many practices and achievements in relation to CSR and sustainability, such as corporate governance, technology leadership, product innovation, green sustainable development, contributing to society and responding to COVID-19.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Carlos Hernandez

USF Patel College of Global Sustainability announces the new Elizabeth Moore Fund for Global Sustainability

The Patel College of Global Sustainability (PCGS) at the University of South Florida has announced the creation of the Elizabeth Moore Fund for Global Sustainability. Elizabeth Moore’s initial gift designates the focused and impactful research at PCGS in support of its vision, which is to encourage the natural interconnections among groups on campus, by addressing ecology, economics, politics and culture.
Technologythefastmode.com

PCCW Global Launches New IX-as-a-Service

PCCW Global has launched a new IX-as-a-Service (IXaaS) that makes it easier, faster and more flexible to order, provision and pay for IX services from some of the world’s largest Internet Exchanges (IXs). Carriers and enterprises can now directly order IX services and pay for their connections to leading IX...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Identity experts challenge the notion of new digital ID systems

What do we want from digital ID? And is it the solution for problems faced by societies across the world? Members of the GoodID editorial board gathered for an online discussion on Twitter Spaces to assess the current digital identity landscape, particularly in the Global South. Countries around the world...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Huobi Launches Digital Asset Mining Platform Primepool Accelerating Globalization Process

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced today the launch of Primepool, a digital asset mining platform that aims at offering users an easy and convenient method to participate in the ecological development of the new-listing projects. This follows the setup of Pioneer Zone, a trading sector dedicated to building a bridge between investors and high-quality projects.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Amazon addresses New World crashes, stability, and approach to exploits post-launch

Amazon Games has penned a letter for New World testers addressing the state of the game and its impending fixes. “[W]e created several test builds over the weekend and discovered the problem with the help of a few servers, so as of Monday morning Pacific Time, we have the entire service running with that updated, much more stable code,” Amazon’s Scot Lane says. “We know there are more rare crashes that can still occur, and we’re working on those as well.”
Retailbellevuereporter.com

The Advantages of Entirely Digital Experiences

In the modern world, technology and digitalisation have become the norm. We live in an era where most of our lives have been impacted by the digital experience. There are many reasons to celebrate and encourage growth and continuous development in our personal and professional experiences. To achieve unique and...
RetailFood Navigator

Celestial Seasonings sustains double-digit growth in packaged tea: ‘It’s flavor-forward, it’s global, it's better for you’

US retail sales of packaged tea have been sluggish in recent years, with Nielsen data* showing a flat market until 2020, when covid prompted a 16.8% surge, before everything slowed back down again. Celestial Seasonings, however, has maintained double-digit growth in recent months, driven by a raft of on-trend launches, says general manager Tim Collins.
Books & Literaturepharmaceutical-technology.com

New Book Launch: Digital Transformation of the Laboratory, Wiley Inc

“Digital Transformation of the Laboratory: A Practical Guide to the Connected Lab delivers essential and transformative new insights into current and future technologies and strategies for the digitization of laboratories. Thoroughly supported and backed-up with contributions from thought and industry leaders, the book shows scientists in industry and academia how to move from paper to digital in their own labs.”- Wiley Inc.
Energy Industryapi.org

New Edition of Global Pipeline Standard Enhances Safety and Strengthens the Environmental Sustainability of Pipelines

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2021 – The American Petroleum Institute (API) today published Standard (Std) 1104, 22nd Edition, Welding of Pipelines and Related Facilities, updating an important global standard that supports industry-wide actions to strengthen environmental sustainability efforts while meeting growing energy demand. “Standard 1104 is API's most widely utilized global...
EnvironmentTire Business

Apollo conducts global sustainability summit

GURUGRAM, India — More than 700 people from 30 countries took part in a summit on sustainability conducted by Apollo Tyres Ltd. Apollo's Global Partners' Summit 2021 focused on the usage of recycled and renewable materials, with the theme "Sustainability in uncertainty — the challenges ahead." The summit was held...
Middlebury, VTmiddlebury.edu

Global Partnerships for Sustainability

Middlebury College’s Global Partnerships for Sustainability program is creating opportunities for students to leave a sustainability legacy in the countries where they study. Global Partnerships for Sustainability (GPS) is developing long-term partnerships between Middlebury’s Schools Abroad and in-country organizations working on sustainability-related issues. GPS creates opportunities for successive cohorts of...
wattglobalmedia.com

WATT Global Media featured in The New Yorker for how to achieve sustainable remote work

Rockford, IL – July 26, 2021 – Greg Watt, President/CEO of WATT Global Media, highlighted the direct relevance and benefits of the company’s unique Results-Only Work Environment (ROWE) culture in the prestigious publication, The New Yorker, in an article focused on an issue numerous companies are grappling with today, figuring out how the post-pandemic workplace will function.

