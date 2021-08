HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall baseball coach Jeff Waggoner has been all smiles the last couple of days as one of his players is now in the big leagues. Corey Bird signed a contract to play for the Miami Marlins and is expected to play this weekend when they host the New York Yankees. Bird played for Waggoner from 2014-2016 and was then picked in the 7th round of the MLB draft by Miami.