United States swimmer Ryan Murphy has questioned the integrity of swimming after Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the 200m backstroke final.Murphy, who finished second to take silver, stopped short of accusing Rylov of cheating, stating he had “about 15 thoughts” but that “13 of them would get me into a lot of trouble” as he passed by reporters. “It is a huge mental drain on me throughout the year to know that I’m swimming in a race that’s probably not clean, and that is what it is.”Later, sat alongside Rylov, and British swimmer Luke...