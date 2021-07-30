Cancel
Lincoln County, OR

Families of more than 5,000 Lincoln County children are receiving $3.3 million in state aid for missing school lunches last year

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe families of thousands of Lincoln County students are beginning to receive payments compensating them for school-provided meals they missed over the past year to due pandemic-caused school closures. Three separate payments will cover school lunches students would normally have received last October, November and December. “We should see just...

