Robert Holt, a mechanic, motorcycle enthusiast, and animal lover, died in Paducah Monday, June 28, 2021. He was 66. Known simply as “Bob” to most people, he could be stubborn to the point of frustrating; silly in a sly, quiet way; and fiercely loyal to dogs, friends, and family. Bob worked at several Paducah auto shops, including Tommy Blair Inc., where he met Pamela Jo Patterson, his wife of nearly 40 years. Pam and Bob had their first conversations over a service counter and some of their first dates in Noble Park. They married in 1980, creating a family of four — Bob had a young son, Devin, from his previous marriage to Nell Stainback (now Nell Morgan) and Pam had a young son, Joshua Lawrence, from her previous marriage.