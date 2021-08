Jalen Green is ready to get to work and show the Houston Rockets they are right in picking him with the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. There was never any question about Green’s scoring capabilities. In fact, it can be said he is the best scorer in the class after he put up 17.9 points on 46.1 percent shooting during his lone season with the G League Ignite team. He also shot a decent 36.5 percent from deep in the 15 games he played against other G League players.