On July 8, multiple agencies and two cooperating helicopters were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 92. The driver of a 2015 silver Mercedes C400, Steven Phung, 20, and passenger Jennifer Bui, 20, both did not survive the crash that occurred between mile markers 70-72. It is unknown as of press time why they were traveling in Colorado. They are both from the Chicago, Ill., area.