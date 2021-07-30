Cancel
Charles Bassey's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

By Rob Goldberg, TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers selected productive center Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky with the No. 53 pick of the 2021 NBA draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Charles Bassey. Position: Center. Height: 6'10" Pro Comparison: Gorgui Dieng. Scouting Report: A shot-blocking machine, Bassey should also add...

NBAYardbarker

Sixers Rookie Charles Bassey Looks Forward to Learning From Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers possessed just two draft picks heading into the 2021 NBA Draft. On the morning of the main event, the Sixers bought another second-rounder by sending $2 million to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for the 53rd selection. In the first round, the Sixers snagged Tennessee guard...
NBAchatsports.com

Drew Hanlen shares story from Charles Bassey’s first workout with Joel Embiid & Bradley Beal

On draft day the Sixers used cash to acquire the 53rd overall pick. Later that night, they landed a former top high school recruit. Charles Bassey, a San Antonio native, was ESPN’s 18th overall ranked prospect in 2018, the same year players like R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish, Bol Bol and Romeo Langford rounded out the top 5. Fast forward, Bassey was leading the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in points, rebounds, and blocks before suffering a tibial plateau fracture which led to a lengthy rehab and altered his path; ahead of the 2020 NBA draft, he was a projected midround pick.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers Select Charles Bassey With 53rd Overall Pick of 2021 NBA Draft

The Sixers have made their third and final selection of the 2021 NBA draft. With the 53rd overall pick, the team has taken Western Kentucky big man Charles Bassey. Bassey is a six-foot-eleven, 235-pound center coming out after three years in college. This past season he averaged 17.6 PPG, 11.6 RPG, and 3.1 BPG.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft: Charles Bassey could be the answer now and long-term

Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, Texas, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Charles Bassey (23) is guarded by UAB Blazers forward Simeon Kirkland (10) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. One of the Atlanta Hawks needs heading into the offseason was for...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: WKU C Charles Bassey a likely pick on draft night

Now just two days away from the start of the 2021 NBA Draft, the feeling is alive and well with the Chicago Bulls that a strong draft night could be ahead, albeit a quiet one. The lone pick that the Bulls have in the 2021 draft sits at No. 38 in the second round. The other pick that the Bulls held in the 2021 draft was shipped off to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline in the deal that saw star center Nikola Vucevic come to Chicago.
NBAWave 3

WKU’s Charles Bassey picked #53 by Philadelphia

(WAVE) - Western Kentucky big man Charles Bassey was selected #53 by the Philadelphia 76ers in Thursday nights NBA Draft. Bassey, a 6-11 center, averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds in his junior season with the Hilltoppers. Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
NBAwdrb.com

Cards' Johnson, UK's Jackson & Boston, WKU's Bassey taken in NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Kentucky basketball program extended its streak of producing a first round pick in the NBA Draft to 12 years Thursday night when forward Isaiah Jackson was taken with the No. 22 overall pick. Although he was selected by the Lakers, Los Angeles made...
NBANBA

2021 NBA Draft Quotebook | Morey, Springer, Bassey

On the heels of the 2021 NBA Draft, the 76ers introduced two of their new rookies on Saturday morning at their training complex in Camden. The team selected Jaden Springer, Filip Petrušev and Charles Bassey in Thursday’s draft. Rewinding back to Thursday night, technically Friday morning, 76ers President of Basketball...
NBAWBKO

Former WKU basketball player Charles Bassey drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers

(WBKO) - Former WKU basketball star Charles Bassey is heading to Philadelphia. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeting the big news. WKU Basketball also congratulating the former teammate. Bassey dominated this season averaging 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. Since arriving on campus back in 2018 the 6′11 bigman from Nigeria...
NBABowling Green Daily News

Tops' Bassey picked by 76ers in second round of NBA draft

Charles Bassey got the call he was waiting for Thursday night, as the former Western Kentucky men's basketball star was picked by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Bassey, the Hilltoppers' standout 6-foot-11 center, was the No. 53 overall pick in the draft and...
NBAfastphillysports.com

HERE’S CHARLES BASSEY (53RD PICK) — SIXERS BACK-UP FOR JOJO!

With the No. 53 pick in last night’s NBA draft, the Sixers selected Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky. Bassey has extremely high upside and should be able to make an impact defensively right off the bat. Bassey’s is 6-11 and his athleticism make him a great shot blocker and...
NBAwnky.com

Charles Bassey heads to Philly following NBA draft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Philadelphia 76ers selected Western Kentucky University basketball player Charles Bassey in the 2021 NBA Draft. Bassey played three collegiate seasons at WKU, averaging a double-double with 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds over 72 career games as a Hilltopper, according to a release from the NBA.
NBANBA

76ers Select Jaden Springer, Filip Petrušev, Charles Bassey in NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer (No. 28) from the University of Tennessee, Filip Petrušev of Serbia (No. 50) and Charles Bassey (No. 53) from Western Kentucky University tonight in the 2021 NBA Draft. Springer, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, led the Volunteers in scoring as a freshman at...
NBALexington Herald-Leader

76ers make Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey a second-round pick

The Philadelphia 76ers chose Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey in the second round with the 53rd overall pick of the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Bassey averaged 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots for the Hilltoppers this past season. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria, shot 59.0 percent from the field.
NBAYardbarker

Charles Bassey Looking to Showcase His Shooting in Summer League

When the Sixers acquired the 53rd pick before Thursday's draft, many expected a corresponding trade to follow later in the night. Between Daryl Morey's reputation regarding draft picks, and the added capital, there was little expectation that the Sixers would make any of their selections. Fast forward to the end...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

