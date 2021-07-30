Looking Through The Eyes Of A Judge: Preaching Positivity

We talked with another livestock judge, Ryan Goehring, to get his insight and thought process while in the ring. More often than not there are judges who hand out a second-place ribbon even though there would be one exhibitor in that class. Goehring does the opposite, “because I have no contemporaries to go against and you don’t know where they would land necessarily and then we see where they are at once they get in for the overall tribe.” One main reason why he doesn’t do it is that he wants to have a decent amount of cattle in the ring to represents each class and if you give a red to an exhibitor who is the only one in the class, it wouldn’t be very rewarding to the kid.