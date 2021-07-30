Cancel
Texas State 4-H Horse Show comes to a close

By Megan Rodriguez
Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 59th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show is wrapping up its time at the Brazos County Expo today following a weeklong competition. Today’s schedule is packed with final competitions and award presentations, while the overall event has included 40 classes of competitions, educational opportunities in which visitors could talk with college representatives from across the state, and the chance for several students to receive scholarships.

