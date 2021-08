China launched a renewed program for mass Covid-19 testing on Tuesday in the province of Wuhan after acknowledging the delta variant of the virus had arrived in the region. The measures came after officials on Monday reported the discovery of seven new Covid-19 cases in the region — all among migrant workers. The country simultaneously halted travel by train and rail in or out of the province where 11 million people reside. That move came a day after Beijing’s Communist Party Secretary Cai Qi said the same measures would be imposed in Beijing, citing the capital’s need to be protected “at any cost.”