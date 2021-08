It’s another week, which means it’s time for another few free titles to come from the Epic Games Store! Last week was an interesting set of titles, from an adventure through the unknown with Obduction, and the race to corporate stardom in space with Offworld Trading Company. Given the fact that those titles are incredibly separate from each other (minus the topic of space travel), hopefully one or the other caught your eye. If you were expecting something similar this week though, you’d be mistaken. This week, Verdun and Defense Grid: The Awakening have joined the free roster on the Epic Games Store! Next week, the titles will be followed up with Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2!