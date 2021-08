Back in November, when it became clear Georgia’s electoral votes would cement Joe Biden’s presidential victory, Jason Isbell made an ambitious promise: “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs- REM, Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc… And damn is that gonna be fun.” Although Death Cab For Cutie beat him to the idea, it looks like Isbell is following through on his pledge. Back in March, he tweeted the above photo of himself in the studio with Julien Baker and reported that he was “almost done” with the Georgia album. Today he returned to Twitter to share further details.