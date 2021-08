Billy Quarantillo plans on celebrating his recent “Fight of the Night” award at UFC Vegas 31 by making a ‘Billy Junior’ on his honeymoon. In one of the best fights of the year, Quarantillo and Gabriel Benitez went back-and-forth for nearly the full three rounds before Quarantillo was able to get the TKO late in the final stanza. For Quarantillo, this was a very important win because he recently had a long winning streak snapped in his last fight with a loss to Gavin Tucker. By beating Benitez in impressive fashion, not only is Quarantillo now back into the win column, but he is also $50,000 richer thanks to earning the event’s coveted “Fight of the Night” bonus award.