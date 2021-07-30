Cancel
The Knicks select center Jericho Sims with their final 2021 draft pick

By MMiranda
Posting and Toasting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter employing the Nerlens Wall at center last season, the Knicks have added the Wall of Jericho. With the 58th pick of the 2021 draft, New York selected Jericho Sims. The 6’10”, 245 lb. 22-year-old played four years at Texas, the last two as their starting center. Sims is a traditional big man, attempting but one 3-pointer over his four-year career. His rebounding percentage was similar to Julius Randle’s and his block percentage near Mitchell Robinson’s. It is safe to say the Knicks did not draft Sims for his scoring.

