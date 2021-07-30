Cancel
Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward go undrafted in NBA Draft; both sign NBA deals after

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke forward Matthew Hurt and guard DJ Steward waited to hear their names be called, but ultimately neither was selected in the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite not being one of the 60 picks, Steward and Hurt both found their way onto rosters within 24 hours of the draft's conclusion. Steward signed a training camp deal with the Sacramento Kings, The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported, and Hurt signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported.

