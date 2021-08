For those that don’t know me, my many years of public service started in the public school system. I served as a chair of a public school and its associated school administration unit board. As in many school systems, the parents of the students provide the foundation of support for the schools. This is changing. The parents have seen the ever-increasing liberal leanings of the teachers. During the COVID pandemic, parents were forced to stay at home while their children were taught remotely. This allowed the parents to see the curriculum their kids were exposed to. A lot of parents became less and less happy.