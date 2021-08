Walter Eugene Whisenant II “Big Paw” unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2021. He was born on July 12, 1944 in Dublin, Texas to his parents Walter Whisenant and Modena Fann. Walter married the love of his life Carolyn Ann Baugh on July 10, 1965 and together they had four children. Walter was a United States veteran and served three and a half years in the US Army. He worked for the City of Dublin for over 18 years before he retired. Walter was known for his involvement in the community as a t-ball and baseball coach for many years.